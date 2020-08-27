

DU classes likely to go online

Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said special provisions had also been made for those who were unable to take online courses so that they too could complete their educational life smoothly.

A few students are facing financial crisis, lack of technological equipment, limitations in taking online classes and mental disturbance as well due to the pandemic, he said.

If the university keeps waiting for the situation to get normal, it will harm education life of students, he noted.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) previously allowed private universities to take classes online but public universities fell behind due to lack of facilities necessary for continuing classes online.

"The UGC is considering forming a unified policy which would be applicable to all public and private universities and we will also provide all kinds of logistic support to help the Education Ministry," said UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah.

Dhaka University's VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said it is possible to take online classes if both students and teachers have smart phones, laptops, bandwidth, and other tools.

"However, the university must have its own IT infrastructure to ensure and conduct the online classes. We need to consider the students' and teachers' demands and provide technological facilities as necessary. Only then it would be possible to take online classes amid such a pandemic," he added.

He further said most of the students are staying at homes in different parts of the country and do not have the ability to participate in online classes due to lack of internet service and other technical facilities.

Emphasising on online classes to recoup the losses caused by the suspension of academic activities due to coronavirus outbreak, Vice-chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said internet access for all students needed to be ensured before taking any decision in this regard.

"We (DU authority) are working with all the stakeholders to resume academic activities but also considering various aspects. Our deans will coordinate with the departments of their respective faculties to verify the feasibility of online classes and make decisions after ensuring access to technical facilities. It needs to be ensured that students have access to internet facilities," Prof Akhter told the Daily Observer.

Many private universities have already started online classes as the UGC on March 24 urged teachers to take classes online so that academic activities are not interrupted.

The DU VC said although some universities had started taking classes online, the DU authorities will not make any hasty decision.

He said not all students of the university are from the same background and some had very limited access to internet.

"We have to think about each student's interest," he said.

Dr Akhteruzzaman noted that students may suffer session jam if the coronavirus pandemic persists for unusually long time.

"The threat of session jam is certainly looming. Education system not only in our country but almost in the entire world has come to a halt," he said.

"We are in talks with all the relevant stakeholders for resuming academic activities while also being considerate about the lethality of the pandemic," Prof Akhteruzzaman said. "We are working to map out possible plans to avert session jams and to ensure that students' time does not go to waste."

"At the time of the 80's most of us had to face session jam and that time university authorities also handled those but now it's another kind of problem we are facing," he added.

"We can take classes faster than previous time and finally we can take less time for the evaluation of answer scripts and publication of result to cope up with session jam issue," he further added as he was asked about handling session jam for the pandemic.

Dean of Social Science Faculty Prof Sadeka Halim resonated with this statement and said the university authorities would prioritise the safety of the students, teachers and staff.

"We aren't taking any decisions that can put their lives in danger. The pandemic is a global crisis and human life comes before anything else," she said.

She also said the possibilities of online classes are still being assessed and all the deans are in talks with the departments under their respective faculties.

"Not all students of the university have the means and many live in remote areas where internet access is limited. Moving to online classes without considering their troubles will be an unjust move. We're working to find an alternative," she told the daily observer.

















Dhaka University has planned to launch distance learning following the private sector institutes to save lives of students amid corona pandemic, Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said special provisions had also been made for those who were unable to take online courses so that they too could complete their educational life smoothly.A few students are facing financial crisis, lack of technological equipment, limitations in taking online classes and mental disturbance as well due to the pandemic, he said.If the university keeps waiting for the situation to get normal, it will harm education life of students, he noted.The University Grants Commission (UGC) previously allowed private universities to take classes online but public universities fell behind due to lack of facilities necessary for continuing classes online."The UGC is considering forming a unified policy which would be applicable to all public and private universities and we will also provide all kinds of logistic support to help the Education Ministry," said UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah.Dhaka University's VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said it is possible to take online classes if both students and teachers have smart phones, laptops, bandwidth, and other tools."However, the university must have its own IT infrastructure to ensure and conduct the online classes. We need to consider the students' and teachers' demands and provide technological facilities as necessary. Only then it would be possible to take online classes amid such a pandemic," he added.He further said most of the students are staying at homes in different parts of the country and do not have the ability to participate in online classes due to lack of internet service and other technical facilities.Emphasising on online classes to recoup the losses caused by the suspension of academic activities due to coronavirus outbreak, Vice-chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said internet access for all students needed to be ensured before taking any decision in this regard."We (DU authority) are working with all the stakeholders to resume academic activities but also considering various aspects. Our deans will coordinate with the departments of their respective faculties to verify the feasibility of online classes and make decisions after ensuring access to technical facilities. It needs to be ensured that students have access to internet facilities," Prof Akhter told the Daily Observer.Many private universities have already started online classes as the UGC on March 24 urged teachers to take classes online so that academic activities are not interrupted.The DU VC said although some universities had started taking classes online, the DU authorities will not make any hasty decision.He said not all students of the university are from the same background and some had very limited access to internet."We have to think about each student's interest," he said.Dr Akhteruzzaman noted that students may suffer session jam if the coronavirus pandemic persists for unusually long time."The threat of session jam is certainly looming. Education system not only in our country but almost in the entire world has come to a halt," he said."We are in talks with all the relevant stakeholders for resuming academic activities while also being considerate about the lethality of the pandemic," Prof Akhteruzzaman said. "We are working to map out possible plans to avert session jams and to ensure that students' time does not go to waste.""At the time of the 80's most of us had to face session jam and that time university authorities also handled those but now it's another kind of problem we are facing," he added."We can take classes faster than previous time and finally we can take less time for the evaluation of answer scripts and publication of result to cope up with session jam issue," he further added as he was asked about handling session jam for the pandemic.Dean of Social Science Faculty Prof Sadeka Halim resonated with this statement and said the university authorities would prioritise the safety of the students, teachers and staff."We aren't taking any decisions that can put their lives in danger. The pandemic is a global crisis and human life comes before anything else," she said.She also said the possibilities of online classes are still being assessed and all the deans are in talks with the departments under their respective faculties."Not all students of the university have the means and many live in remote areas where internet access is limited. Moving to online classes without considering their troubles will be an unjust move. We're working to find an alternative," she told the daily observer.