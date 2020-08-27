Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:35 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Extrajudicial killings going freestyle, says Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir handing over financial assistance to the families of the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal who were subjected to forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings at a programme at Gulshan in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir handing over financial assistance to the families of the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal who were subjected to forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings at a programme at Gulshan in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that 'extrajudicial killings' are taking place in Bangladesh in 'freestyle'.
"Enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity as per the UN charter, but this is now happening here (Bangladesh) in freestyle," he said.
The BNP leader said, "When we see the army chief and the IGP in a joint press conference saying gunning down of Major (retd) Sinha an isolated incident, where and to whom will we go for (justice)? What can we say?"
He made the remarks while speaking at a programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal at its Chairperson's Gulshan office.
Family members of some BNP leaders who were subjected to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have been given finical assistance at the programme.
Fakhrul bemoaned that the screams of those made enforced disappearance and killed do not reach the ears of the government "This regime doesn't hesitate to kill innocent people and orphan and innocent children only to prolong their stay in power." He alleged that the ruling party leaders used to resort to lies and mislead people whenever they fall in trouble.
Narrating the sufferings of the family members of the victims of enforced disappearance, the BNP leader said, "Your sacrifice won't go in vain. It'll surely give the nation strength to wake up and defeat the current monstrous and usurper regime."
He said the current government will surely go away today or tomorrow as no autocratic regime in the past could hang onto power for lifelong anywhere in the world.  "We believe, we'll surely win the struggle for the restoration of democracy."
Fakhrul urged his colleagues to go to people and encourage them to join the movement for restoring their all the rights and protect their existence. "We shouldn't be disappointed. We shouldn't be defeated in this battle. We must win this battle."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lone accused Mojnu indicted
Govt warns stern action against unfairmeans 
DU classes likely to go online
Extrajudicial killings going freestyle, says Fakhrul
Address root cause of Rohingya refugee crisis: UN chief
Rivers around Dhaka swelling
DMP bans Tajia procession on Ashura
HC questions legality of ministry’s permission


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft