Extrajudicial killings going freestyle, says Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir handing over financial assistance to the families of the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal who were subjected to forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings at a programme at Gulshan in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

"Enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity as per the UN charter, but this is now happening here (Bangladesh) in freestyle," he said.

The BNP leader said, "When we see the army chief and the IGP in a joint press conference saying gunning down of Major (retd) Sinha an isolated incident, where and to whom will we go for (justice)? What can we say?"

He made the remarks while speaking at a programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal at its Chairperson's Gulshan office.

Family members of some BNP leaders who were subjected to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have been given finical assistance at the programme.

Fakhrul bemoaned that the screams of those made enforced disappearance and killed do not reach the ears of the government "This regime doesn't hesitate to kill innocent people and orphan and innocent children only to prolong their stay in power." He alleged that the ruling party leaders used to resort to lies and mislead people whenever they fall in trouble.

Narrating the sufferings of the family members of the victims of enforced disappearance, the BNP leader said, "Your sacrifice won't go in vain. It'll surely give the nation strength to wake up and defeat the current monstrous and usurper regime."

He said the current government will surely go away today or tomorrow as no autocratic regime in the past could hang onto power for lifelong anywhere in the world. "We believe, we'll surely win the struggle for the restoration of democracy."

Fakhrul urged his colleagues to go to people and encourage them to join the movement for restoring their all the rights and protect their existence. "We shouldn't be disappointed. We shouldn't be defeated in this battle. We must win this battle." -UNB















