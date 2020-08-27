Rivers around Dhaka swelling





However, it deteriorated in the rivers and low-lying areas of Dhaka city and surrounding districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

According to the FFWC report, water level in the Ganges River remained steady. Water level in the Padma at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur continued to drop over the last 24 hours.

The water level in the Buriganga River in Dhaka increased by 19cm, at Hariharpara by 20cm, at Balu in Demra by 21cm, in the Shitalakhya in Narayanganj by 38cm, in the Turag at Mirpur by 30cm and in the Dhaleswari at Rekabi Bazar by 43cm in last 24 hours.

According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, people of the flood affected areas are now being infected with various flood-related diseases after flood water started receding.

At the same time, thousands of people lost their houses and farmland due to river bank erosions which started after flood water recession. Almost eight lakh people out of flood-affected 50 lakhs in 37 districts are contracting diseases like diarrhea, dysentery, jaundice and skin diseases.

Most of them are facing crisis of pure water supply for regular use. Despite the government's effort to ensure food grain supply for the flood affected people, most people are passing days without food due to lack of adequate relief.

Hari Narayan Das of Kulkandi Union under Islampur Upazila of Jamalpur claimed that they were not getting medicines from the government hospitals properly.

The hospital authority gives some normal medicines and drinking saline. They need to buy the rests from outside.

Similar allegations were received from the sufferers of Saghata in Gaibandha, Roumari in Kurigram and Vedarganj in Shariatpur.

They claimed that in most cases, the government hospitals give same medicines for different diseases. As a result, they need to buy medicines from outside.

However, Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer of Islampur Dr Abu Taher rejected the allegations and claimed that they were ready to face all kinds of post-flood diseases. But, the situation was not so bad yet. They had adequate supply of medicines for the patients.

The flood situation in low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may improve in next 24 hours due to declining of onrushing floodwater from upstream hilly catchment areas in the past 24 hours.

Of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin on Wednesday, water levels receded at 17 points, increased at 10 points and remained stable at three points, according to the data of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre. However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 28 points while above the danger levels at two points.

FFWC executive engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said the Jamuna River was flowing 34 cm, 31 cm and 39 cm below the danger level at Sariakandi, Kazipur and at Sirajganj points respectively.















