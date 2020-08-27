Video
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:35 AM
Home Back Page

DMP bans Tajia procession on Ashura

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned Tajia processions on Ashura this year to curb the spread of coronavirus.
DMP confirmed the matter in a press release signed by its Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday.
Other religious ceremonies can be held indoors following the health guidelines and maintaining social distancing. DMP also banned the use of sharp weapons and firecrackers during the religious ceremony.
Ashura is observed on the 10th of Muharram in the Hijri year commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad.
This year Ashura will be observed in the country on August 30.  


« PreviousNext »

