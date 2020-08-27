Venison, deer heads seized in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Aug 26: Forest officers in a drive recovered 42 kgs of venison, three deer heads, 12 legs from Marapashur Canal of the Sundarbans in Bagerhat district on Tuesday.

Tipped off, a team of forest officers conducted the drive in the area under Chandpai range in the afternoon and challenged a boat carrying five people, said divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans East Zone Belayet Hossain.

Sensing the forest officers' presence, the poachers fled the scene.

Later, the forest officers recovered 42 kgs of venison, three deer heads, 12 legs, on machete, and a trap used for catching deer. -UNB