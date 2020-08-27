BGB DG mourns death of Bir Uttam CR Dutta





In a condolence message, the BGB chief said "Major General CR Dutta was a valiant fighter of the Great Liberation War. The Bangalee nation will remember with deep respect and gratitude his outstanding contribution to establishing independent Bangladesh and the liberation war history of 1971 forever."

The death of a great fighter like him is an irreparable loss to the nation as the loss would not be fulfilled easily, he said.

After the independence, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman felt the necessity of forming a border guard force and bestowed the great task of constituting the force on CR Dutta.

Later, CR Dutta formed Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) which is now called Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and became its first director general, the BGB chief said.















Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of first DG of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) Major General (Rtd) CR Dutta, Bir Uttam, said a BGB release on Wednesday.In a condolence message, the BGB chief said "Major General CR Dutta was a valiant fighter of the Great Liberation War. The Bangalee nation will remember with deep respect and gratitude his outstanding contribution to establishing independent Bangladesh and the liberation war history of 1971 forever."The death of a great fighter like him is an irreparable loss to the nation as the loss would not be fulfilled easily, he said.After the independence, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman felt the necessity of forming a border guard force and bestowed the great task of constituting the force on CR Dutta.Later, CR Dutta formed Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) which is now called Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and became its first director general, the BGB chief said.