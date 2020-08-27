

Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam reappointed as CUET VC

Prof Dr Rafiqul Alam has taken charge as CUET VC for the next 4 years.

In this connection, CUET VC paid homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the campus in this morning.

VC exchanged greetings with CUET officials and teachers and expressed his gratitude to all the students of the university.

He sought the cooperation of all the teachers, students, officers and staff to take forward the ongoing progress of CUET.

Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam was reappointed by the President and Chancellor of CUET on August 25, 2020 in a circular signed by Syed Ali Reza, Joint Secretary of Department of Secondary and Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Earlier, on April 27, 2016 Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam was appointed as the 5th VC of CUET for 4 years.















