

Country lagging far behind in the Vaccine Race



A polite reminder, the decision on whether the vaccine will be supplied for free or at partial cost will be decided next month in a board meeting of GAVI, a global health partnership of public and private sector organisations dedicated to "immunisation for all". However, it's rather puzzling to observe that how our health authorities could remain so inactive and indifferent?



The point here, vaccines may be available in the market for mass usage within the next 4 to 10 months, although it is not clear how much and for how long the upcoming vaccine will create immunity. On that note, our scientist community should be allowed with freedom to apply necessary scientific wisdom in order to help the country to join at right pace in the race of getting vaccines. If the government has decided to completely depend on importing of foreign vaccine, then we are left with little to say.



Currently, eight -- of which six are acceptable according to WHO -- out of over 203 research organisations working to develop a vaccine are in late-stage trials. But the question in relevance - whether we will be able to get vaccines directly from any producer or not?



It is easily understandable, once a vaccine becomes available in large quantity there will be another rat race in terms of placing orders. We believe it is time for the government to seriously mull over the issue. Our policy makers must pursue the import of vaccine in two ways. First is on a government-to-government level and second by signing a contract either with a supplier or directly with the manufacturer. However, time will tell which course to follow and how soon.



Bangladesh is yet to decide on the clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine -- which is taking place in several countries including Brazil, the UAE, Indonesia, Chile, the Philippines, and Turkey. The decision has to be taken quick.











We would suggest the government to start negotiating with innovator and manufacturer companies, and invite them to produce their respective vaccines in the manufacturing plants here in Bangladesh. This will place Bangladesh in a better position on the negotiation table and may save time as well.



