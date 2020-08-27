Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:35 AM
latest
Home Editorial

Country lagging far behind in the Vaccine Race

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Country lagging far behind in the Vaccine Race

Country lagging far behind in the Vaccine Race

As the world is caught into an unprecedented rat race to invent the Covid-19 vaccine - with several countries currently in the final phase of clinical trials - Bangladesh lags far behind.  There is no frantic effort visible from the government's end. And the only piece of symbolic progress is that it only submitted an expression of interest as a member of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI).

A polite reminder, the decision on whether the vaccine will be supplied for free or at partial cost will be decided next month in a board meeting of GAVI, a global health partnership of public and private sector organisations dedicated to "immunisation for all". However, it's rather puzzling to observe that how our health authorities could remain so inactive and indifferent?

The point here, vaccines may be available in the market for mass usage within the next 4 to 10 months, although it is not clear how much and for how long the upcoming vaccine will create immunity. On that note, our scientist community should be allowed with freedom to apply necessary scientific wisdom in order to help the country to join at right pace in the race of getting vaccines. If the government has decided to completely depend on importing of foreign vaccine, then we are left with little to say.

Currently, eight -- of which six are acceptable according to WHO -- out of over 203 research organisations working to develop a vaccine are in late-stage trials. But the question in relevance - whether we will be able to get vaccines directly from any producer or not?

It is easily understandable, once a vaccine becomes available in large quantity there will be another rat race in terms of placing orders. We believe it is time for the government to seriously mull over the issue. Our policy makers must pursue the import of vaccine in two ways. First is on a government-to-government level and second by signing a contract either with a supplier or directly with the manufacturer. However, time will tell which course to follow and how soon.

Bangladesh is yet to decide on the clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine -- which is taking place in several countries including Brazil, the UAE, Indonesia, Chile, the Philippines, and Turkey. The decision has to be taken quick.





We would suggest the government to start negotiating with innovator and manufacturer companies, and invite them to produce their respective vaccines in the manufacturing plants here in Bangladesh. This will place Bangladesh in a better position on the negotiation table and may save time as well.

Needless to mention, the health sector has fared poor in terms of efficient handling of the Corona pandemic. And now with the arrival of a vaccine in the near future, we at least expect the government to take prompt and sensible action, so to make it readily available for the masses.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country lagging far behind in the Vaccine Race
Rising Karnaphuli River poses massive threat to Ctg city
Testing times for our forests  
World must unite to face lurking extreme poverty
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Government to launch countrywide school feeding project
Relocate all structures from river banks
Appoint qualified and accountable international consultant


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft