Enforcing laws and people’s representatives







Although the law is called blind, in its eyes everyone is equal. People of all classes and professions must have respect for the country's customary law. However, people of different levels are constantly working against the discipline of the society and the country for the sake of self-interest. A law ensures the punishment of proven offenders in the formal process.



In minor incidents, people expect justice from the local people's representatives without resorting to the police station or court. Therefore, in principle, the customary laws and regulations demand more importance from the people's representatives at different levels than from the general people. At the marginal level, some people's representatives are taking the law into their own hands in the name of maintaining peace and order. The so-called criminals are being publicly punished harshly. All things are being done to satisfy one's personal interests or to take unethical advantage from special parties. And such unacceptable actions of some are disrupting the order of the society as well as obstructing good governance.











Abuse of power by taking an oath to serve the people is undoubtedly against the customary law. If proper accountability of the people's representatives at all levels is not ensured, such tendencies will increase and the common people will lose confidence on law of the country.



Abu Faruk

