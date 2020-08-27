

What are we leaving for our future generations?



An incident of the Chattogram is now viral in social media. In daylight, a young man was threatening a young woman of rape by showing his private parts. That moment the mother and sister-in-law of that man were behind him. Can you imagine a man being unclothed is giving the threat of rape to a girl in front of his mother and another family member who is also a woman? Then another question arises: are the family values and education near to the end?



We live in a patriarchal society where many men have a mindset that men are superior to women, and women must have to follow the command of men. If a child is raised with these values, it is an issue of great concern now because these children are the future of the country, and one day they will take the lead.



Family education is an essential thing for every person because it creates values and morality. A proverb goes, "charity begins at home." So, the responsibility of a family is to enlighten the children with the lights of virtue, norms, and values. Because, psychologists say, children will act like as what they learn. Nowadays, violence against women is climbing up. Most of the cases, our society remains silent and doesn't take the necessary steps that we need to take. During the time of pandemic, violence against women is increasing at an alarming rate; moreover, almost every day, we see the incidents of rape in the newspapers.



Actually, many people have a distorted mentality. Because, they don't get proper education, both family and institutional education. On the other hand, the victim and her family don't want to disclose such incident and don't want to come forward to raise their voice because that family will be face social challenges. So, the perpetrator takes this as an opportunity and engaging in these types of crimes. Not only that, but low conviction rate, lack of evidence and witnesses as well as corruption are also the reason behind these. Because of these reasons, they thought they would be free from all charges if caught; as a result, they are engaging in these crimes.



There are several laws in our country, those dealing with these cases, and in some cases, punishment can be the death penalty. A question may arise: although there is the severest punishment for violence against women, then why are these types of incidents increasing? Day by day, every place is becoming unsafe for women. We are the men of this patriarchal society who are witnessing these crimes, some of us protest, and after some days, we forget everything until a new case comes into media. Does it not indicate that we are becoming inhuman, and our morality is about to fall? Then a question arises: what are we leaving for our future generations?

The writer is a fellow of the DLA Piper

UK and pursuing LL.M from

North South University

















