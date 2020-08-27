Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:34 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

What are we leaving for our future generations?

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Kalyan Chakroborty

What are we leaving for our future generations?

What are we leaving for our future generations?

Bangladesh is a country where societies are conservative. People of this country are religious, and every religion gives special places and protections to women. In Islamism, The Holy Quran says men will play the role of the guardian of the women; that means men will always give them protection. In Hinduism, people worship the goddesses, and the goddesses represent the women's power and dignity. I am sure if you look at any religious books in the world, you will find that religion establishes the proper respect for the women. But a matter of sorrow is that in a conservative society, women are not getting the honour of what they must deserve.

An incident of the Chattogram is now viral in social media. In daylight, a young man was threatening a young woman of rape by showing his private parts. That moment the mother and sister-in-law of that man were behind him.  Can you imagine a man being unclothed is giving the threat of rape to a girl in front of his mother and another family member who is also a woman? Then another question arises: are the family values and education near to the end?

We live in a patriarchal society where many men have a mindset that men are superior to women, and women must have to follow the command of men. If a child is raised with these values, it is an issue of great concern now because these children are the future of the country, and one day they will take the lead.

Family education is an essential thing for every person because it creates values and morality. A proverb goes, "charity begins at home." So, the responsibility of a family is to enlighten the children with the lights of virtue, norms, and values. Because, psychologists say, children will act like as what they learn. Nowadays, violence against women is climbing up. Most of the cases, our society remains silent and doesn't take the necessary steps that we need to take. During the time of pandemic, violence against women is increasing at an alarming rate; moreover, almost every day, we see the incidents of rape in the newspapers.

Actually, many people have a distorted mentality. Because, they don't get proper education, both family and institutional education. On the other hand, the victim and her family don't want to disclose such incident and don't want to come forward to raise their voice because that family will be face social challenges. So, the perpetrator takes this as an opportunity and engaging in these types of crimes. Not only that, but low conviction rate, lack of evidence and witnesses as well as corruption are also the reason behind these. Because of these reasons, they thought they would be free from all charges if caught; as a result, they are engaging in these crimes.

There are several laws in our country, those dealing with these cases, and in some cases, punishment can be the death penalty. A question may arise: although there is the severest punishment for violence against women, then why are these types of incidents increasing? Day by day, every place is becoming unsafe for women. We are the men of this patriarchal society who are witnessing these crimes, some of us protest, and after some days, we forget everything until a new case comes into media. Does it not indicate that we are becoming inhuman, and our morality is about to fall? Then a question arises: what are we leaving for our future generations?
The writer is a fellow of the DLA Piper
UK and pursuing LL.M from
North South University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Enforcing laws and people’s representatives
What are we leaving for our future generations?
Sheikh Russel: A bullet-hit innocent boy
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Earth is being exhausted
Corona’s violence, God’s residence
Foreign television channels and subcultures
Living with floods: House that floats


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft