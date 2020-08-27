Video
Sheikh Russel: A bullet-hit innocent boy

Sheikh Masud Kamal

It has never been easy to come up with the right words to express our sorrow to the sisters who have lost their youngest brother-Sheikh Russel. We express our sympathy and condolence to them. Some people say with reason that time heals. But neither time nor reason can change the feelings of the two sisters.

When Sheikh Russel was brutally shot in the wee hours of August 15, 1975, along with his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Founding Father of Bangladesh, his mother and other family members at their historic Dhanmondi residence, he was just a little boy of eleven only, a school boy of class IV of University Laboratory School (ULS) which is close to the University of Dhaka.

His school teacher and Principal Begum Razia Matin Chowdhury called Russel "the most kind-hearted little boy that I have ever had the pleasure of teaching." "He loved to make everyone laugh," she said in a memoir. "He will be missed by all his classmates and everyone at ULS. "He cared about everybody. He was loved by everyone at his school." Bangabandhu was a great fan of the eminent thinker and philosopher Bertrand Russell and when he was imprisoned, he spent his time reading the texts of Bertrand Russell. He named his youngest son Russel after the name of this great philosopher.

For every flower that I place on his grave, I think of all those things he could have done to make life beautiful. His life teaches us to live in the moment without waiting for tomorrow. His death teaches us to live life like there is no tomorrow. We feel wistfulness, longing, nostalgia and melancholy. The brutal impact of his absence has left many of us speechless. It is heartbreaking to see bullet hit innocent children in different places of the world also. This is unendurable! Famed English poet John Donne wrote, "Death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind." Russel and many other people, who are free from evil or guilt, are being slaughtered even today.

Russel was adorable to all in his school and in his family. Growing up with his parents by his side, he might have become a remarkable man with the passage of time. The purpose of wiping out Bangabandhu's family bloodline, including Sheikh Russel, in 1975 was the cruellest crime in the world. Love of sisters like Honorable PM Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana is truly incomparable. Death cannot take Russel away from them; he will always live in their memory.

Sadness is a difficult feeling to cope with up. The melancholy caused by deep sadness might begin to interfere with day-to-day life, leaving us feeling unmotivated and even worthless. Expressing such feelings in writing, like this piece not only help to cope, it can actually help to heal emotionally. We pray for the innocent soul of Sheikh Russel.
The writer is working as Joint Director at BIWTA


