Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:34 AM
KCC announces Tk 504cr budget

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque announcing KCC's budget at a press conference in Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Aug 26: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has announced a proposed budget worth Tk 504.31 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal year (FY).
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque announced the budget at a press conference held at Shaheed Altaf Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday maintaining health guidelines.
No new tax has been imposed in the budget like previous years.
On July 24, 2019, KCC Mayor Khaleque announced its budget worth Tk 865.54 crore for the 2019-2020 FY, an ever biggest since KCC's establishment in 1984, putting special emphasis on water logging, infrastructure improvement, digitisation, and sanitation.
"We could not complete our development activities, and achieve the target of 2019-2020 FY due to coronavirus pandemic," the mayor also said.
Despite the Covid-19, KCC has achieved 67.32 per cent development targets of the 2019-2020 FY, he also said.
Highlighting the overview of the ongoing and proposed development projects of the KCC, he stated that the budget has been formulated for expanding civic services.
Mayor Khaleque, who announced the second annual budget last year, said the proposed budget for 2019-2020 FY has been revised at Tk 582.72 crore.
The mayor added two major projects under Asian Development Programme on infrastructure development including repair of city's important damaged roads and drainage system are being implemented at about Tk 1,431.36 crore.
"We have planned 10 more need-based projects with an estimated cost of about Tk 101 crore," he added.




Three development projects have already been completed in the last FY, he said, adding that without removing siltation of the Rupsha and the Bhairab rivers, city's water-logging problem would not be solved despite demolition of illegal structures beside 22 canals.
In the budget, KCC has fixed a revenue target earning at Tk 166.96 crore from own sources.
Lawmaker of Khulna-2 Constituency Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel virtually joined the conference from Dhaka while KCC's President of Finance and Establishment Standing Committee Councillor Sheikh Md Gausul Azam presided over the press conference.
KCC Chief Executive Officer Palash Kanti Bala delivered the welcome speech and screened a video documentation about KCC's development works.



