Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts





MYMENSINGH: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Johnny Mia was the son of Rafiqul Islam of Kapasia Upazila in Gazipur District. He lived in a rented house at Ward No. 4 under Bhaluka Municipality.

Local sources said Johnny got married few days ago. Since then, he had been at loggerheads with his wife over family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the hanging body from the house about 11 pm.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Main Uddin confirmed the incident.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide at Junia Village in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mousumi, 17, was the daughter of Madhu Matubbar of the village.

Local sources said Mousumi was divorced one and a half months back.

Her mother used to scold her in this connection.

Later, family members found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Monday afternoon.

She was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. But, she died on the way to the hospital.

Bhandaria PS OC SM Maqsudur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: An elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Sumati Rani Sarubala, 80, wife of late Kartik Das, was a resident of Keshabkati Village in the upazila.

Locals saw her body hanging from a mango tree in the village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

NETRAKONA: A young man, who drank poison on Saturday due to the delay by his family for his wedding in Purbadhala Upazila of the district, died on Sunday morning.

Deceased Saiful Islam, 20, was the son of Abul Hasan, a resident of Hugla Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Saiful took poison on Saturday afternoon as his family members had been delaying to arrange his wedding.

Later, the family members rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.

Hugla Union Parishad (UP) Member Asir Uddin said family started searching for bride for his marriage recently.

He took poison observing delay for his marriage, the UP member added.

Purbadhala PS OC Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.















