6 electrocuted in 3 months at Fulbari





Due to lack of public awareness, use of substandard electric tools and negligence of power division, the electrocution is being occurred regularly, said official sources.

Local conscious section asked the Power Division authorities for conducting awareness campaign to stop such unwanted deaths.

On August 12, a farmer Abdul Salam, 45, son of late Ramzan Ali of Kurushaferusha Village in Nawdanga Union was electrocuted while he was cutting a bamboo.

On August 4, Samiul Islam, 18, son of Atiqur Rahman of Nagrajpur Village in Bhangamor Union was electrocuted while he was opening the cable of an irrigation pump.

On July 30, Shampa Rani Pal, daughter of Gauranga Chandra Pal of Purba Fulmoti Village in Nawdanga Union was electrocuted while she was drying clothes on an iron wire.

On July 19, Shafiqul Islam, 23, son of Isha Mamud of Panimachhkuti Village in Sadar Union was electrocuted while he was wiring a house.

On July 5, Jahura Begum, 54, wife of Boyzar Ali of Miapara Village in Shimulbari Union was electrocuted while she was cooking in a rice cooker.

On June 29, a teenager Jewel Rana, 14, son of Saiful Islam of Gozerkuti Village in Nawdanga Union was electrocuted while he was connecting a ceiling fan.

Associate Professor of Nawdanga School and College Abdul Hanif Sarker and Assistant Teacher of Fulbari Jasimia Model Government High School Aminul Islam said, giving new power connection will not work only, but checking the main lines daily, felling trees surrounding the lines, and advising subscribers on safe usage of electricity should be conducted.

Fulbari Palli Bidyut Office In-charge Morshed Alam said, "The subscribers are responsible for each death. We conduct awareness programmes among subscribers twice a month. Besides, we distribute leaflets among them, and hold yard meetings."















