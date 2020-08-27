Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:34 AM
latest
Home Countryside

6 electrocuted in 3 months at Fulbari

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 26: At least six persons were electrocuted in about three months at Fulbari Upazila of the district.
Due to lack of public awareness, use of substandard electric tools and negligence of power division, the electrocution is being  occurred regularly, said official sources.
Local conscious section asked the Power Division authorities for conducting awareness campaign to stop such unwanted deaths.
On August 12, a farmer Abdul Salam, 45, son of late Ramzan Ali of Kurushaferusha Village in Nawdanga Union was electrocuted while he was cutting a bamboo.
On August 4, Samiul Islam, 18, son of Atiqur Rahman of Nagrajpur Village in Bhangamor Union was electrocuted while he was opening the cable of an irrigation pump.
On July 30, Shampa Rani Pal, daughter of Gauranga Chandra Pal of Purba Fulmoti Village in Nawdanga Union was electrocuted while she was drying clothes on an iron wire.
On July 19, Shafiqul Islam, 23, son of Isha Mamud of Panimachhkuti Village in Sadar Union was electrocuted while he was wiring a house.
On July 5, Jahura Begum, 54, wife of Boyzar Ali of Miapara Village in Shimulbari Union was electrocuted while she was cooking in a rice cooker.
On June 29, a teenager Jewel Rana, 14, son of Saiful Islam of Gozerkuti Village in Nawdanga Union was electrocuted while he was connecting a ceiling fan.
Associate Professor of Nawdanga School and College Abdul Hanif Sarker and Assistant Teacher of Fulbari Jasimia Model Government High School Aminul Islam said, giving new power connection will not work only, but checking the main lines daily, felling trees surrounding the lines, and advising subscribers on safe usage of electricity should be conducted.
Fulbari Palli Bidyut Office In-charge Morshed Alam said, "The subscribers are responsible for each death. We conduct awareness programmes among subscribers twice a month. Besides, we distribute leaflets among them, and hold yard    meetings."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KCC announces Tk 504cr budget
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
6 electrocuted in 3 months at Fulbari
BMDA to plant 31,000 saplings
Three die of coronavirus in three districts
Boat makers frustrated over low sales
Food items distributed in three districts
Skill development workshop for journos begins


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft