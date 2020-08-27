BMDA to plant 31,000 saplings





The saplings of wood, fruit-bearing and medicinal trees would be planted under the 'Expansion of Irrigation in Greater Rangpur District through Best Uses of Surface Water and Conservation of Rain Water' project involving Tk 250 crore.

Under the project, a total of 31,000 saplings of the varieties would be planted on the sides of the roads connecting district headquarters with upazila headquarters and upazila headquarters with union parishads, said a BMDA official.

Besides, 3,500 saplings would also be distributed to the farmers of 35 upazilas under the circle to plant those on the roadsides of the upazilas, open spaces and homesteads in Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he also said.

Sapling distribution activity has already been completed, he added.

On August 18, 2020 BMDA Chairman Dr Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury formally inaugurated the tree plantation at Char Erendabari under Fulchhari Upazila as chief guest and Project Director (PD) Habibur Rahman Khan and BMDA Executive Engineer, Gaibandha zone Azadul Haque were present at the event as special guests.

Talking to the Daily Observer, PD Habibur Rahman Khan said, besides it, khas pond, canal and water bodies would also be re-excavated to boost production of crops to ensure food security in Rangpur Division under the activities of the project designed for five years.

The project work would start at this year's end, he concluded.















