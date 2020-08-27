Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:34 AM
latest
Home Countryside

BMDA to plant 31,000 saplings

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 26: The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), Rangpur Circle office has taken initiative to plant saplings of different trees in greater Rangpur under a project.
The saplings of wood, fruit-bearing and medicinal trees would be planted under the 'Expansion of Irrigation in Greater Rangpur District through Best Uses of Surface Water and Conservation of Rain Water' project involving Tk 250 crore.
Under the project, a total of 31,000 saplings of the varieties would be planted on the sides of the roads connecting district headquarters with upazila headquarters and upazila headquarters with union parishads, said a BMDA official.
Besides, 3,500 saplings would also be distributed to the farmers of 35 upazilas under the circle to plant those on the roadsides of the upazilas, open spaces and homesteads in Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he also said.
Sapling distribution activity has already been completed, he added.
On August 18, 2020 BMDA Chairman Dr Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury formally inaugurated the tree plantation at Char Erendabari under Fulchhari Upazila as chief guest and Project Director (PD) Habibur Rahman Khan and BMDA Executive Engineer, Gaibandha zone Azadul Haque were present at the event as special guests.
Talking to the Daily Observer, PD Habibur Rahman Khan said, besides it, khas pond, canal and water bodies would also be re-excavated to boost production of crops to ensure food security in Rangpur Division under the activities of the project designed for five years.
The project work would start at this year's end, he concluded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KCC announces Tk 504cr budget
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
6 electrocuted in 3 months at Fulbari
BMDA to plant 31,000 saplings
Three die of coronavirus in three districts
Boat makers frustrated over low sales
Food items distributed in three districts
Skill development workshop for journos begins


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft