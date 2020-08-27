Three die of coronavirus in three districts





BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: An official of Begumganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner's (Land) Office in the district died of coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased is Sreeman Bhatta.

Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said Bhatta was admitted to Noakhali Genral Hospital with fever and respiratory problems last week. Later, he was taken to a hospital in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.

He died there in the morning while undergoing treatment. Earlier, he tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 901 people contracted coronavirus in the upazila.

Of them, 723 patients have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 27 died of it in the district.

BAGERHAT: FF Advocate Fakir Md Mansur Ali of the district died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday. He was 75.

Mansur Ali, also the former general secretary of the district unit Awami League and a lawyer in Bagerhat Judge Court, breathed his last at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital at night.

He will be buried with state honour at his family graveyard in Kachua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

He left his wife, two sons, many well-wishers and hosts of relatives behind to mourn his death.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A businessman of Baraigram Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Lab Aid Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Deceased Shariful Islam, 52, was the son of late Anwarul Haque Kabiraj of Mohishbhanga Mahalla in Bonpara Municipality of the upazila and president of Kalikapur Notun Bazaar Bonik Samity.

Family sources said Shariful was admitted to a local clinic with cold and fever. Later, he was admitted to Lab Aid Hospital on August 15 last. He tested positive for corona on August 17.

The sources also said he was shifted to the ICU at Lab Aid where he died under treatment on Tuesday noon.















