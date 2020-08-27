Video
Boat makers frustrated over low sales

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Aug 26: Boat makers at floating boat market in Kuriana Haat under Nesarabad Upazila of the district are frustrated over fewer sales of boat.
The haat sits every Friday. It attracts tourists from different areas.
Kuriana Union in the upazila is famous for production of traditional guava since last 200 years. Nowadays hog plum has been included as a new cash crop here.
Due to the lack of proper road communication, boat is the only mode of transportation here.
Previously, at least 200 boats were sold on haat day, but now only 25 to 30 boats are selling. So, traditional boat makers are in financial crisis.
Local Abul Kalam Azad said, due to corona situation, buyers are not interested in purchasing boats for transporting guava and hog plum. They are also suffering from the lack of capital.
Another Monoranjan Sikder said buyers are avoiding the open markets; so the sales of boats have shrunk.


