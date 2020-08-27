Video
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:33 AM
Kim warns on virus

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

SEOUL, Aug 26: North Korean state media on Wednesday showed leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting of a top committee issuing warnings about the coronavirus and a looming typhoon, following international speculation over his state of health.
Kim's comments come amid conjecture over his condition after South Korea's spy agency said he had delegated some authority to his sister Kim Yo Jong to relieve his "governance stress".
A former aide to late South Korean president Kim Dae-jung even said on Facebook he thought the North's leader was in a coma, though with no apparent evidence. But Kim presided over a meeting Tuesday of a top committee of the ruling Workers' Party, the official KCNA news agency reported, where he assessed "defects in the state emergency anti-epidemic work for checking the inroads of the malignant virus".    -AFP



