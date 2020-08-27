Video
3 US states sue Trump admn

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW YORK, Aug 26: The US states of New York, New Jersey and Hawaii on Tuesday sued the Donald Trump administration over alleged steps to "undermine the November presidential election" by disrupting postal service.
New York's Attorney General Letitia James announced that legal action was taken in a filing in Washington following the end of congressional hearings from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump backer.
Americans are expected to vote by mail in massive numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Trump has opposed more funding for the cash-strapped US Postal Service (USPS), acknowledging the money would be used to help process ballots.




"The USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic," James said in a statement, calling Trump's actions a "power grab."    -AFP


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft