Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:33 AM
Two shot dead in Wisconsin

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

KENOSHA, Aug 26: Two people were shot dead on Tuesday night in the US city of Kenosha as groups clashed during protests over the police shooting of a black man.
Violence broke out as hundreds of protesters marched for a third night in the Wisconsin city after Jacob Blake was seen in video footage being shot several times at point-blank range by a white police officer.
Blake was trying to get into his car, with his three children inside, when he was shot on Sunday.
The most recent police shooting of an African American has sparked renewed outrage and protests in US cities, including New York and Minneapolis, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.    -AFP


