Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:33 AM
72 died in Afghan flooding

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

CHARIKAR, Aug 26: Rescue workers in Afghanistan searched on Wednesday for survivors of flash floods that killed 72 people and destroyed hundreds of houses in a city north of the capital, officials said.
Troops pulled dozens from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, after it was hit by heavy rain overnight, but officials and witnesses said many children were among the dead.
Mohamed Qasim, a 45-year-old farmer from the city, told AFP that 11 members of his family were killed in the floods.  Piles of rocks from destroyed buildings were scattered across the city, with roads blocked by mud and debris and cars flipped on their side.
Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman to the Parwan governor, confirmed the toll, adding that more than 500 houses had been destroyed.     -AFP


