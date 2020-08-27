Video
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:33 AM
Melania brings compassion on pandemic, immigrants

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

US first lady Melania Trump is embraced by US President Donald Trump after she addressed the Republican Convention during its second day from the Rose Garden of the White House on August 25, in Washington, DC. Photo : Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 26: Melania Trump put a kinder, gentler sheen on Donald Trump's reelection campaign with a star turn at the Republican convention on Tuesday where she broke ranks to speak compassionately about coronavirus victims and recalled her own immigrant story in an appeal for racial harmony.
Unlike often aggressive speeches by two of Trump's children from previous marriages, Eric and Tiffany, the first lady brought a soft touch to her keynote address from the White House's Rose Garden.
The coronavirus, which has killed 178,000 Americans and wreaked economic chaos, was almost entirely ignored by other speakers -- and the president himself.
Melania Trump began by offering prayers for the "ill and suffering."
"My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one," she said.
The simple acknowledgement of the tragedy shaking the United States was a jarring change in the mood of the convention, which has mostly been a steady drumbeat of attacks on what Republicans call a "radical left" under Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"I don't want to use this precious time to attack the other side," she said.
The 26-minute speech, which she delivered in her heavily accented English, also was remarkable for her defence of the immigrant experience and acknowledgement of soaring racial tensions -- two combustible topics that her husband is often accused of stoking for political gain.
"I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history," she said.
"I call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives," she said. "We still have so much to learn from one another."    -AFP


