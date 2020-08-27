Coronavirus: Key updates





MORE THAN 820,000 DEAD

The pandemic has killed at least 820,180 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 23.9 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. The United States has recorded the most deaths with 178,524, followed by Brazil with 116,580, Mexico with 61,450, India with 59,449 and Britain with 41,449 fatalities.

UK ECONOMY COULD LOSE £22B

Britain's economy will lose about £22 billion ($29 billion, 24 billion euros) this year on the collapse of global travel, which could imperil three million jobs, an industry body forecasts. International visitor spending could plunge by 78 percent from 2019, equating to a loss of £60 million per day or £420 million a week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicts in a key report.

BE RESPONSIBLE

France's prime minister urges the population to take "responsibility" for limiting the outbreak by wearing masks to protect one another. "People will contaminate others," he warns in an interview with radio channel France Inter. "I appeal to a sense of responsibility." Asked whether the government could issue new stay-at-home orders if the situation spirals out of control, Jean Castex says "all hypotheses" are on the table, though a new lockdown is "not the goal" given the severe economic impact.

UK MASKS U-TURN

Britain reverses its policy on wearing facemasks in schools in England, prompting fresh criticism about its handling of the pandemic. Ministers had insisted face coverings were not necessary when children go back to school next week, but in new guidance the government now advises secondary school students and staff should wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas.

POPE IS BACK

Pope Francis will resume limited public weekly audiences early next month, the Vatican announces, six months after the head of the Catholic Church halted the practice. The Wednesday hearings will be held in a closed courtyard of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, where a maximum of 500 seats will be placed.

MYANMAR SHUTS SCHOOLS

Myanmar ordered all schools to close after reporting 70 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise, as authorities try to tackle a resurgence of the virus following weeks without confirmed domestic transmission. Myanmar expands a lockdown in conflict-wracked Rakhine state to cover four more townships, halting the movement of about one million people as the number of cases climbs steadily. Myanmar's outbreaks has been relatively small compared with other countries in the region, with just six deaths and 574 infections in total, but an increase in COVID-19 cases by nearly 35% in just over a week is causing some concern.

PEAK PASSED IN AFRICA?

Africa's coronavirus outbreak may have passed its peak, the WHO's continental chief Matshidiso Moeti says, with the daily numbers of cases being reported overall in the region going down. Africa has recorded nearly 1.2 million cases and at least 28,000 deaths since the virus arrived on the continent on February 14, according to an AFP tally. Moeti says there are still a few countries, such as Namibia, experiencing increases in daily cases. -AFP















PARIS, Aug 26: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:MORE THAN 820,000 DEADThe pandemic has killed at least 820,180 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 23.9 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. The United States has recorded the most deaths with 178,524, followed by Brazil with 116,580, Mexico with 61,450, India with 59,449 and Britain with 41,449 fatalities.UK ECONOMY COULD LOSE £22BBritain's economy will lose about £22 billion ($29 billion, 24 billion euros) this year on the collapse of global travel, which could imperil three million jobs, an industry body forecasts. International visitor spending could plunge by 78 percent from 2019, equating to a loss of £60 million per day or £420 million a week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicts in a key report.BE RESPONSIBLEFrance's prime minister urges the population to take "responsibility" for limiting the outbreak by wearing masks to protect one another. "People will contaminate others," he warns in an interview with radio channel France Inter. "I appeal to a sense of responsibility." Asked whether the government could issue new stay-at-home orders if the situation spirals out of control, Jean Castex says "all hypotheses" are on the table, though a new lockdown is "not the goal" given the severe economic impact.UK MASKS U-TURNBritain reverses its policy on wearing facemasks in schools in England, prompting fresh criticism about its handling of the pandemic. Ministers had insisted face coverings were not necessary when children go back to school next week, but in new guidance the government now advises secondary school students and staff should wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas.POPE IS BACKPope Francis will resume limited public weekly audiences early next month, the Vatican announces, six months after the head of the Catholic Church halted the practice. The Wednesday hearings will be held in a closed courtyard of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, where a maximum of 500 seats will be placed.MYANMAR SHUTS SCHOOLSMyanmar ordered all schools to close after reporting 70 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise, as authorities try to tackle a resurgence of the virus following weeks without confirmed domestic transmission. Myanmar expands a lockdown in conflict-wracked Rakhine state to cover four more townships, halting the movement of about one million people as the number of cases climbs steadily. Myanmar's outbreaks has been relatively small compared with other countries in the region, with just six deaths and 574 infections in total, but an increase in COVID-19 cases by nearly 35% in just over a week is causing some concern.PEAK PASSED IN AFRICA?Africa's coronavirus outbreak may have passed its peak, the WHO's continental chief Matshidiso Moeti says, with the daily numbers of cases being reported overall in the region going down. Africa has recorded nearly 1.2 million cases and at least 28,000 deaths since the virus arrived on the continent on February 14, according to an AFP tally. Moeti says there are still a few countries, such as Namibia, experiencing increases in daily cases. -AFP