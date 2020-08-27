CMs call for united fight against Modi govt





Four Congress chief ministers, including Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his counterparts Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy from Puducherry, also took part in the meeting.

While interacting with the chief ministers, Gandhi said that refusal to compensate states on GST is nothing short of betrayal of states and the people by the Narendra Modi government.

She also hit out at the Centre over Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Draft. Gandhi said that the EIA legislation is "anti-democratic" and the Modi government is weakening laws meant to protect the environment and also public health.

The Congress president called for opposition to come together and fight against the Central government. While endorsing Banerjee and Thackeray, the Congress president said, "We have to work together and fight together against the Central government," Gandhi said at the meeting while

West Bengal CM accused the Centre of bulldozing the state governments in the name of cooperative federalism. While attending the opposition chief ministers' meeting, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that we should decide whether we have to fight or fear the incumbent Central government.

While accusing the Centre of trying to suppress opposition's voice, Thackeray urged the chief ministers to speak louder against the central government.

Putting forward his point of view, Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren opined that the ruling party (BJP) is undermining federal structure by using central probe agencies against the opposition.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan were also invited to the meeting, but they declined citing official arrangements.-TNN















