Azhar proud despite England series defeat





A three-match contest in which both the second and third Tests at Southampton were weather-affected draws ultimately hinged on England's three-wicket win in the series opener at Old Trafford.

Pakistan who had not played international cricket for several months because of COVID-19, were the better side for much of the time in Manchester until, having reduced England to 117-5 chasing a target of 277, they were undone by a partnership of 139 between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.

But even though this was Pakistan's first series defeat by England in a decade, the like of opening batsman Shan Masood, who made 156 in Manchester, and the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah all impressed at different stages. -AFP



















