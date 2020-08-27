Video
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:32 AM
Azhar proud despite England series defeat

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SOUTHAMPTON, AUG 26: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali insisted there were "lots of positives" for his side despite their 1-0 series loss to England.
A three-match contest in which both the second and third Tests at Southampton were weather-affected draws ultimately hinged on England's three-wicket win in the series opener at Old Trafford.
Pakistan who had not played international cricket for several months because of COVID-19, were the better side for much of the time in Manchester until, having reduced England to 117-5 chasing a target of 277, they were undone by a partnership of 139 between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.
But even though this was Pakistan's first series defeat by England in a decade, the like of opening batsman Shan Masood, who made 156 in Manchester, and the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah all impressed at different stages.    -AFP


