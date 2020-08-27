Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

Finch will miss English crowd 'banter'

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

SOUTHAMPTON, AUG 26: Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch says he will miss the "banter" of English crowds during the upcoming white-ball campaign but is adamant the absence of spectators will not mean a lack of intensity.
Finch's men have already arrived in England for three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals against their arch-rivals from September 4-16.
In normal circumstances, they could expect to be on the receiving end of plenty of taunts from England fan groups such as the Barmy Army.
Star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were the main targets during last year's World Cup and Ashes in England following their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
But Australia are now set to face England behind closed doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flustered Williams crashes out, Djokovic reaches quarter-finals
Top European clubs circle as Messi calls time at Barcelona
Bayern Munich in spat with China fans over band endorsement
Azhar proud despite England series defeat
Anderson's 600-wicket journey began with Zim opener Vermeulen
Finch will miss English crowd 'banter'
Kumble, Warne welcome England's Anderson to '600 club'
League committee to invite club representatives 


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft