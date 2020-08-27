Finch will miss English crowd 'banter'





Finch's men have already arrived in England for three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals against their arch-rivals from September 4-16.

In normal circumstances, they could expect to be on the receiving end of plenty of taunts from England fan groups such as the Barmy Army.

Star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were the main targets during last year's World Cup and Ashes in England following their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

But Australia are now set to face England behind closed doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. -AFP















SOUTHAMPTON, AUG 26: Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch says he will miss the "banter" of English crowds during the upcoming white-ball campaign but is adamant the absence of spectators will not mean a lack of intensity.Finch's men have already arrived in England for three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals against their arch-rivals from September 4-16.In normal circumstances, they could expect to be on the receiving end of plenty of taunts from England fan groups such as the Barmy Army.Star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were the main targets during last year's World Cup and Ashes in England following their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.But Australia are now set to face England behind closed doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. -AFP