League committee to invite club representatives 





The president of federation also the Chief of the Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc instructed the BHF officials to move forward to begin the league soon. To achieve the target the hockey officials discussed different issues with the club officials recently.

BHF acting General Secretary M Yusuf said to media, "Our president advised us to begin the Premier Division Hockey before long. We have two international hockey events at the first few months of the next year. So, we think that, the league would come handy in preparing the boys for the event. We want to begin the player transfer quickly."

The league was supposed to roll long ago. But Coronavirus delayed everything. Now, after receiving given green signal from the authority, BHF is willing to begin sporting activities once again after a few months break due to Pandemic. BHF officials are hoping to begin the much waited Hockey league shortly.















