Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:32 AM
Bangabandhu U21 Junior Asia Cup Hockey in January

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

As per the request from Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), on Wednesday through an email, sanctions to arrange the Under-21 Junior Asia Cup Hockey from 21 to 30 January at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka next year.
The junior event is vital as it will be treated as the qualifier of the next Junior World Cup.
BHF brought the title rights of this prestigious international junior event and Asian Hockey Champions Trophy beforehand and dedicated the events to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Both the events were postponed due to the ongoing Pandemic. Since the authority has permitted to start sporting activities, BHF is willing to arrange these events soon, especially in within the Mujib Year, the birth centennial of the founding leader of the country. The country started celebrating Mujib Year on 17 March 2020 and will complete it on 16 March 2021.
Previously, the Junior Asia Cup was scheduled to be held from 4 to 14 June this year while Asian Champions Trophy was to be played in October.
Recently, BHF, with consent from the AHF, finalised the new date of Asian Champions Trophy from 11 to 19 March next year. The international event will be hosted at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium. After that the BHF was trying to get the permission from AHF to arrange the junior event in January.









