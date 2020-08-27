Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shadman ready to back in cricket after his surgery

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Shadman Islam Anik

Shadman Islam Anik

Bangladesh Test opener Shadman Islam Anik felt he regained his full fitness following his surgery on his injured finger, which kept him away from cricket for sometimes.
He said he is now ready to return to the cricket field after regaining the strength.
"After returning to the ground for individual training, I was scared whether I would be able to bat in cricket ball. But later when I started batting, I found that there is no pain. And gradually I got all the strength to bat," Shadman said here today after his practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"There is a series in the coming days and domestic cricket also may start. So I am prepared to play cricket again. I felt good and fit now," he added.
Shadman Islam Anik had to undergo an operation table in Australia to heal his finger. Just before the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus was imposed, he returned to the country and started his rehab as per the physician's advice.
"It's really tough staying at home all the time. I keep telling myself that I could not play due to my injury even if the situation was normal. I'm watching my batting clips to boost myself. I did batting shadow once the rehab was completed" said Shadman Islam.
Shadman made his Test debut against West Indies in 2018 in which he showed his panache to occupy the crease for a long time, a quality what a Test opener should have. The selectors however kept him in their radar due to this quality.
"I am trying to correct my mistakes so that I can improve my technique. I am also watching important cricket matches of earlier periods to boost my technique," he remarked.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flustered Williams crashes out, Djokovic reaches quarter-finals
Top European clubs circle as Messi calls time at Barcelona
Bayern Munich in spat with China fans over band endorsement
Azhar proud despite England series defeat
Anderson's 600-wicket journey began with Zim opener Vermeulen
Finch will miss English crowd 'banter'
Kumble, Warne welcome England's Anderson to '600 club'
League committee to invite club representatives 


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft