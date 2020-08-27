

Toby Redford named new HP Head Coach

Radford, former Welsh class cricketer, who feat Middlesex and Sussex for 14 first class matches and six List-A games having below one thousand runs but have a very rich coaching career. He was the West Indies senior team's batting and assistant coach on two occasions (2012-13 and 2016-2019).

An ECB Level 4 coach had also performed the role of Head Coach of Glamorgan and Middlesex in the English County Championship. Radford carries comprehensive experience as a consultant for ECB and Cricket West Indies (CWI). He has held the positions of Director of CWI's High Performance Centre, Director Academy of Middlesex County Cricket Club and has coached England's Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 teams.

Radford, 48, will start functioning for 2nd rowed Tigers from the training camp in Sri Lanka in September-October. He said he was looking forward to his new assignment with excitement: "I am delighted to be appointed as Head Coach of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board".

"Bangladesh has many talented young cricketers and it will be a privilege to work with, and help develop them in their journey to consistent success at international level. I would like to thank the BCB for this wonderful opportunity for me to help shape their players for the future. I can't wait to get started," he added.















