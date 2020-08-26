Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:13 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Hospital raids

HC questions legality of ministry’s permission

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday questioned the legality of the Health Ministry's decision that disallows raids on hospitals by law enforcers without its permission.
The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why the Health Ministry's decision should not be declared illegal.
A High Court bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Quddus Zaman issued the rule after virtually hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Rafiqul Islam on August 17 that challenged the legality of the ministry's notification.
The secretaries of the Home Ministry, Health Ministry, Law Ministry and other people concerned have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.




Lawyer Yeadia Zaman appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta told that the Health Ministry's notification would remain in force as the HC did not pass any stay order on the notification
On August 4, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a directive that law enforcement agencies would not be able to conduct raids on any government and private hospital in the country without the permission of the ministry.
The notification also said coordination needed to be maintained among the departments of health service, health education and family welfare for operating such drives at hospitals.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions legality of ministry’s permission
Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for SE Asia, eastern Med: WHO
US to keep pressure on Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis: Miller
UK to continue push for ‘dignified return of Rohingyas’
Ex-police inspector jailed for two years
Press Council pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
Hospital in city fined Tk 30 lakh for irregularities
Three more witnesses testify


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft