HC questions legality of ministry’s permission





The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why the Health Ministry's decision should not be declared illegal.

A High Court bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Quddus Zaman issued the rule after virtually hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Rafiqul Islam on August 17 that challenged the legality of the ministry's notification.

The secretaries of the Home Ministry, Health Ministry, Law Ministry and other people concerned have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.









Lawyer Yeadia Zaman appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta told that the Health Ministry's notification would remain in force as the HC did not pass any stay order on the notification

On August 4, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a directive that law enforcement agencies would not be able to conduct raids on any government and private hospital in the country without the permission of the ministry.

