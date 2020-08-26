Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:13 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for SE Asia, eastern Med: WHO

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

The Covid-19 pandemic is still expanding, but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, except for southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
In its latest epidemiological update, issued on Monday night, it said that the Americas remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for half of newly reported cases and 62% of the 39,240 deaths worldwide in the past week.
More than 23.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 811,895 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.
"Over 1.7 million new COVID-19 cases and 39,000 new deaths were reported to WHO for the week ending 23 August, a 4% decrease in the number of cases and (a 12% decrease) in the number of deaths compared to the previous week," the WHO said.
Southeast Asia, the second most affected region, reported a jump accounting for 28% of new cases and 15% of deaths, it said. India continues to report the majority of cases, but the virus is also spreading rapidly in Nepal.
In WHO's eastern Mediterranean region, the number of reported cases rose by 4%, but the number of reported deaths has consistently dropped over the last six weeks, the WHO said. Lebanon, Tunisia and Jordan reported the highest increase in cases compared to the previous week.     -Reuters










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions legality of ministry’s permission
Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for SE Asia, eastern Med: WHO
US to keep pressure on Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis: Miller
UK to continue push for ‘dignified return of Rohingyas’
Ex-police inspector jailed for two years
Press Council pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
Hospital in city fined Tk 30 lakh for irregularities
Three more witnesses testify


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft