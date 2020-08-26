Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:12 AM
Home Back Page

US to keep pressure on Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis: Miller

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said the international community must continue to press Myanmar to respect human rights and establish conditions to allow the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.
During a webinar in the city on Tuesday, he said beyond Bangladesh's borders, it is also up to the international community to take action.
"Such action must take place in New York, Geneva, The Hague, and here in the region," he said, emphasising on the need for unhindered humanitarian access, to adhere to the ceasefire and engage in political dialogue to pursue peace.
Ambassador Miller said the US will continue to be a leader in providing humanitarian assistance, applying diplomatic pressure and serving as a catalyst in the regional and global response to the Rohingya crisis.




He insisted on renewed efforts to implement recommendations from the Kofi Annan-led Advisory Commission on Rakhine State for the structural changes necessary to address institutional discrimination and mistrust.
The webinar on "The Rohingya Crisis: Western, Asian, and Bilateral Perspectives" was organised by North South University's Center for Peace Studies (CPS) in partnership with the Canadian High Commission on Monday.      -UNB
