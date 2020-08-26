UK to continue push for ‘dignified return of Rohingyas’





"We (UK) are pledging to continue pushing Myanmar for safe, voluntary and dignified return of the forcibly displaced people to their homes in Rakhine state," British High Commission in a statement said marking the three-year-mark of the largest exodus of Rohingyas to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"We pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the people and Government of Bangladesh in hosting Rohingya refugees, especially over the last three years," the statement read.

Over the last three years, the UK has contributed more than £256 million in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis while it remains committed to sustained efforts in responding to the Rohingya crisis.

"We will continue to work together with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN, international partners and host communities to assess evolving needs and respond promptly," the statement added said.

The UK also acknowledged the incredible resilience, courage and tenacity of Rohingya people in the face of adversity.















