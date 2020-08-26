Ex-police inspector jailed for two years





Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge Court-9 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in absence of the former policemen. The judge also fined him Tk 50,000, in default to suffer one month more in jail.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that after getting information about his and his wife's illegal wealth, the BAC ( now ACC) on August 1 in 2000 served a notice asking Hamidul to submit his wealth statement within 45 days from the day of receipt of the notice.

Hamidul received the notice on February 25 in 2001, but he did not submit his wealth statement which was due on April 10 the same year.

Later, on April 26 in 2001, Abu Bakar Siddique, a police inspector of the now-defunct BAC, filed a case against Hamidul with Tejgaon Police Station in Dhaka.















