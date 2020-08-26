Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:12 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Non Submission Of Wealth Report

Ex-police inspector jailed for two years

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Court Correspondent

A  Special Dhaka Court on Tuesday sentenced a former police inspector of Feni district, Md Hamidul Haque, to two years' imprisonment in a case filed for not submitting his wealth statement.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge Court-9 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in absence of the former policemen. The judge also fined him Tk 50,000, in default to suffer one month more in jail.
According to the prosecution, it was alleged that after getting information about his and his wife's illegal wealth, the BAC ( now ACC) on August 1 in 2000 served a notice asking Hamidul to submit his wealth statement within 45 days from the day of receipt of the notice.
Hamidul received the notice on February 25 in 2001, but he did not submit his wealth statement which was due on April 10 the same year.
Later, on April 26 in 2001, Abu Bakar Siddique, a police inspector of the now-defunct BAC, filed a case against Hamidul with Tejgaon Police Station in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions legality of ministry’s permission
Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for SE Asia, eastern Med: WHO
US to keep pressure on Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis: Miller
UK to continue push for ‘dignified return of Rohingyas’
Ex-police inspector jailed for two years
Press Council pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
Hospital in city fined Tk 30 lakh for irregularities
Three more witnesses testify


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft