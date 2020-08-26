Press Council pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara



Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council Justice Mohammad Momtaz Uddin Ahmed along with Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and members of the council offering munajat while paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Justice Momtaz along with his wife placed wreaths at the grave of Bangabandhu on the Bangabandhu Mausoleum premises.

After placing the wreath, he also joined a special munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 in 1975 carnage.

Among others, Editor of the Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, the council member Abdul Majid, Secretary Md Shah Alam and Tungipara upazila chairman Solaiman Biswas were also present.

After placing the wreath, Mohammad Momtaz Uddin said that to identify the real journalists, the Press Council has prepared a guideline which is now at the discussion level.

"We'll have to come under a policy to confirm the real journalists," he added.

Demanding execution of the verdict against fugitive convicted killers of Father of the Nation, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "Some self-confessed convicted killers have been executed while some are still alive in different countries. They should be brought back to the country for holding the trial."



















