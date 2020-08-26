Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Hospital in city fined Tk 30 lakh for irregularities

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

A mobile court of RAB conducting a drive at Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital at Malibag in the capital on Tuesday for using expired re-agents, surgical equipment and other irregularities. photo : Observer

A mobile court run by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has fined Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital in city's Malibagh Tk 30 lakh for using expired re-agents, surgical equipment and other irregularities.
A joint task force led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam conducted the five-hour drive in the 500-bed hospital. Representatives from Health Ministry and members of RAB-3 participated in the drive.  
Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam led the drive that continued from noon to 5:00pm on Tuesday.
At the end of the drive, Sarwar Alam told media that huge amount of re-agents was found in the hospital's micro biological lab.
"Surgical materials used for hospital patients were found date expired. Besides, the lab is in a sorry state. Micro-biological lab and coronavirus unit are housed on the same floor.
The hospital authorities have been fined Tk 30 lakh for these irregularities," he added. Joint Secretary Umme Salma Tanzia of Health Ministry was present during the drive.
On July 6, a RAB mobile court led by Sarwar unearthed a huge scam of Covid-19 test report forgery at Regent Hospital, Uttara branch and then sealed off both Uttara and Mirpur branches of the hospital as well as its headquarters.


