Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:12 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Graft Case Against Ex-CJ Sinha 

Three more witnesses testify

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Court Correspondent

Three more witnesses on Tuesday gave deposition before a Dhaka court against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others in a case filed over misappropriating Tk 4 crore from the former Farmers Bank Ltd.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge Court-4 recorded the statements of the witnesses.
Those who gave deposition are the recording officer of the case also Assistant Director of ACC Monirul Islam, Assistant Vice President of Farmers Bank Gulshan Branch Mrinal Majumder and Executive Officer Rezaul Hasan.
Earlier on August 18 the complainant of the case Syed Iqbal Hossain, director of Anti-Corruption Commission gave his deposition.
After recording the testimonies the trail court fixed September 1 for producing rest of the witnesses.
Later, defence lawyers cross-examined the prosecution witnesses.
A total of 4 prosecution witnesses have now given depositions before the court in the case.
Among the accused M Mahbubul Haque Chisti, chairman of Audit Committee of the Farmers Bank Farmers Bank was produced before the court. AKM Shamim, former MD of Farmers Bank, Swapan Kumar Roy, first vice president (Credit Div),  Md Lutful Haque, first vice president ,  Gazi Salahuddin, senior executive vice president, Mohammad Shahjahan and  Niranjan Chandra Saha are now on bail and they appeared before the court.
Former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, first vice presidents Shafiuddin Askari Ahmed, Ranjit Chandra Saha and his wife Santri Roy Simi are absconding.
On August 13, the same court framed charges against SK Sinha and 10 others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions legality of ministry’s permission
Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for SE Asia, eastern Med: WHO
US to keep pressure on Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis: Miller
UK to continue push for ‘dignified return of Rohingyas’
Ex-police inspector jailed for two years
Press Council pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
Hospital in city fined Tk 30 lakh for irregularities
Three more witnesses testify


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft