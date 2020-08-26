Three more witnesses testify





Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge Court-4 recorded the statements of the witnesses.

Those who gave deposition are the recording officer of the case also Assistant Director of ACC Monirul Islam, Assistant Vice President of Farmers Bank Gulshan Branch Mrinal Majumder and Executive Officer Rezaul Hasan.

Earlier on August 18 the complainant of the case Syed Iqbal Hossain, director of Anti-Corruption Commission gave his deposition.

After recording the testimonies the trail court fixed September 1 for producing rest of the witnesses.

Later, defence lawyers cross-examined the prosecution witnesses.

A total of 4 prosecution witnesses have now given depositions before the court in the case.

Among the accused M Mahbubul Haque Chisti, chairman of Audit Committee of the Farmers Bank Farmers Bank was produced before the court. AKM Shamim, former MD of Farmers Bank, Swapan Kumar Roy, first vice president (Credit Div), Md Lutful Haque, first vice president , Gazi Salahuddin, senior executive vice president, Mohammad Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha are now on bail and they appeared before the court.

Former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, first vice presidents Shafiuddin Askari Ahmed, Ranjit Chandra Saha and his wife Santri Roy Simi are absconding.

On August 13, the same court framed charges against SK Sinha and 10 others.















