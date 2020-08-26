Ukhiya OC, three other cops sued

Cox's Bazar, Aug 25: A complaint has been filed against Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) and three policemen over the incident of violating a college girl.

The accused policemen are OC Marzina Akter, constable Md Sumon (now posted in Rangamati), inspector (investigation) Nurul Islam and assistant sub-inspector Md Shamim.

The victim lodged the complaint before Cox's Bazar Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 on Tuesday.










