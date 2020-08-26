Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Rape Of College Girl

Ukhiya OC, three other cops sued

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent 

Cox's Bazar, Aug 25:  A complaint has been filed against Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) and three policemen over the incident of violating a college girl.
The accused policemen are OC Marzina Akter, constable Md Sumon (now posted in Rangamati), inspector (investigation) Nurul Islam and assistant sub-inspector Md Shamim.
The victim lodged the complaint before Cox's Bazar Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 on Tuesday.


