Recognize IT-based freelancers: PM





The instruction was given while the Prime Minister was addressing the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban in Dhaka. She chaired the meeting held at NEC Conference Room.

While briefing after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan disclosed the PM's directives regarding the issue.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Mannan said, "Those who are involved with freelancing in ICT sector earn much more than a clerk or other government employees. But, they are not preferred for marriage as they don't have recognition as a profession."

In this situation, the authorities must have to think about how they can be given social or state recognition. It would encourage the youths to engage in the sector and become self-sufficient instead of searching a job, the PM added.

The PM also urged the youth to learn foreign languages to adopt with the necessity of time.

"Not only Bengali or English, you must know French, German, Chinese and other languages. If you know multiple languages, it would help you to get more freelancing work," she said,

The Minister also informed that the Prime Minister has also directed them to form a special fund for providing assistance to the cinema hall owners.

The PM said that if the cinema hall owner wants to develop their business, it's essential to set up a special fund for giving them loans.

The prime minister also suggested the ICT Division to make necessary arrangements for providing training to the youths on various languages like Chinese, Japanese, French and Spanish by the ICT training centers.

MA Mannan said, "The Prime Minister is very interested in research. She says she does more research. While approving the project for expansion of artificial insemination and implementation of embryo transfer technology, the Prime Minister said, "Do not kill animals unnecessarily. Give birth to one thousand animals and eat one thousand. The buffalo milk is very expensive and nutritious. So the project has been taken in this regard."

















