3 witnesses on 4-day fresh remand





Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the remand order on Tuesday after completion of their seven days' remand.

The witnesses are Md Aias, Nurul Amin and Nazim Uddin. They are from Marishabunia village in Teknaf upazila, said RAB official Khairul, also the investigation officer of the case.

"We recorded some information given by the three during interrogation. We are now analysing the information," the official added.

They are also the witnesses in two other cases filed with Teknaf Police Station in connection with the murder.

On the night of July 31, Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a checkpost at Shamlapur under Baharchhara Union on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive. On August 9, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the three witnesses in the case filed by police over Major Sinha murder. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the three from Marishbunia village on August 9.















COX's BAZAR, Aug 25: Three witnesses in Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case have been placed on a four-day fresh remand.Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the remand order on Tuesday after completion of their seven days' remand.The witnesses are Md Aias, Nurul Amin and Nazim Uddin. They are from Marishabunia village in Teknaf upazila, said RAB official Khairul, also the investigation officer of the case."We recorded some information given by the three during interrogation. We are now analysing the information," the official added.They are also the witnesses in two other cases filed with Teknaf Police Station in connection with the murder.On the night of July 31, Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a checkpost at Shamlapur under Baharchhara Union on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive. On August 9, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the three witnesses in the case filed by police over Major Sinha murder. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the three from Marishbunia village on August 9.