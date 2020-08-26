C-19 death toll crosses 4,000-mark in the country





The current mortality rate is 1.34 percent.

As many as 2,545 new cases have been detected during the period, taking the number of virus cases to 2,99,628, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, 32 were men and 13 women. Twenty-five of them died in Dhaka, nine in Chattogram, four in Khulna, two each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh, and one in Rangpur divisions.









As of Tuesday, 3,169 men and 859 women have died of Covid-19 across the country. Of them, 1,945 were in Dhaka, 889 in Chattogram, 326 in Khulna, 272 in Rajshahi, 184 in Sylhet, 168 in Rangpur, 157 in Barishal, and 87 in Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Since the beginning, labs across the country tested 1,470,191 samples - 14,788 of them in the 24 hours until Tuesday morning - and found 20.38 percent of them to be positive.

