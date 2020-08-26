Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 death toll crosses 4,000-mark in the country

45 deaths, 2,545 new cases in 24 hrs

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 45 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, the death toll from Covid-19 crossed 4,000-mark in Bangladesh.
The current mortality rate is 1.34 percent.
As many as 2,545 new cases have been detected during the period, taking the number of virus cases to 2,99,628, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the deceased, 32 were men and 13 women. Twenty-five of them died in Dhaka,      nine in Chattogram, four in Khulna, two each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh, and one in Rangpur divisions.




As of Tuesday, 3,169 men and 859 women have died of Covid-19 across the country. Of them, 1,945 were in Dhaka, 889 in Chattogram, 326 in Khulna, 272 in Rajshahi, 184 in Sylhet, 168 in Rangpur, 157 in Barishal, and 87 in Mymensingh divisions.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.
Since the beginning, labs across the country tested 1,470,191 samples - 14,788 of them in the 24 hours until Tuesday morning - and found 20.38 percent of them to be positive.
Meanwhile, 3,881 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 62.33 percent.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 death toll crosses 4,000-mark in the country
coronavirus update bangladesh
Trump gets Republican nomination
Boring of second tube likely to begin in Dec
Fresh flood likely next month
CR Dutta no more
No PEC exams this year
Tk 5972.75cr flood losses, and rising


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft