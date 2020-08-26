Boring of second tube likely to begin in Dec





Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said,

"We hope to begin the boring work of the second tube in the first week of December."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the first tube on February 24 in 2019. After working for a long 18 months, the boring work of the first tube has been completed in the first week of the current month.

Harunur Rashid told the Daily Observer that the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which was used to drill the first tube, is being dismantled.

"The TBM will be fitted for beginning the boring work of the second tube and it will take three months to get the TBM ready for boring work," the project director said.

He said, "If the work continues without any obstacles, we shall be able to complete the work by Decemebr 2022."

Meanwhile, the boring machine had started digging the soil for the first tube from the Patenga end and moved towards to the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river. The concrete segments had been joined by machines to construct the tunnel structure.

Presently, the TBM will start the digging of second tube from Anowara end towards the Patenga end of the tube.

The government had upgraded the Karnaphuli Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara upazila in Chattogram district. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Tk 407 crore project on February 18 this year.

The two tubes comprise four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram, sources said.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.092 kilometres, including 3.50 kilometres of tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges linking the main port city and western side of the Karnaphuli along with the heavy industry-prone eastern side of the river.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic jam on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram Division.















