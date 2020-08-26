Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Fresh flood likely next month

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Water level in all major rivers of the country began to recede except the Ganges River that is still in rising trends in some places.
However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday warned that a fresh flood may hit the country at the end of next September.
It also apprehended that a strong cyclone may hit the country in between October and November this year.
Water levels in the rivers around the Dhaka city are still rising steadily and the trend may continue for the next three days, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC). As a result, the overall flood situation across the country including the low-lying lands of Manikganj, Munsiganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts started improving.
Bangladesh has already faced floods in four consecutive phases in last two months. The floods prolonged for 46 days in four phases and are still persisting in different places across the country.
 "If the fresh flood hits the country, the government will be able to tackle the situation," said Dr Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief.
He said they were ready to face the probable flood and cyclone with full preparations.
Elaborating the government's plan to tackle flooding in the country, he said that they had taken a 'Delta Plan' of US$ 37 billion to fight against the flood and disaster by dredging and training the rivers.
"Once the plan is implemented, Bangladesh will become a flood-free country within next 10 years."
Meanwhile, the FFWC of the BWDB said water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may steadily fall. Water level at Elasin in Tangail is falling and flood situation in Tangail may last till August 29.
During the next 10 days, there is no significant probability of flooding. However, water level in the Shitalakhya in Narayanganj, Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may remain steady.
The Met Office on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours. Most parts of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram are likely to be hit by rain accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind.
Besides, many places in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and at a few places over Sylhet division and at some places at Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions are likely to see light to moderate rain or thunder showers.
According to the Met office, a low over the North Bay and adjoining area intensified into a well-marked low over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly all over the country.
According to our correspondents, the areas where the flood waters started receding are facing river erosions. Mainly the people of Louhajang of Munsiganj and Badalgachhi of Naogaon are facing the problem.


