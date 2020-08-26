

CR Dutta no more

Bangladesh's Liberation War, died at a hospital in Florida due to old age complications on Tuesday.

The 93-year-old breathed his last around 9:30am, said General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad Advocate Rana Das Gupta.

CR Dutta left behind two daughters, a son and a host of relatives to mourn his death. He served as the president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.

Quoting his daughter Kabita Das Gupta, Rana said her father fell in their washroom on Friday last and was taken to a hospital.

"CR Dutta's last wish was to bring him back to Bangladesh after his death. We're trying to bring him back through special arrangement as flight operation has been suspended due to the coronavirus situation," said Kabita.

The freedom fighter was awarded 'Bir Uttam' for his gallantry during the Liberation War and went on to serve as the commander of Armed Forces in Rangpur after independence.

Tributes poured in for the war hero. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the obituary.

In a condolence message, the President recalled his contribution to the Liberation War. The war hero was awarded 'Bir Uttam' for his gallantry during the War of Independence.

President Hamid said the nation will remember CR Dutta forever.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said the country and the nation will remember his unique contribution in the great Liberation War with gratitude.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, among others, expressed deep shock, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

"CR Dutta's contribution to the Liberation War will be forever remembered," Kamal said in a message, noting that his passing away is an irreparable loss to the country.

Humayun described the war hero as a "lighthouse of non-communalism.

"He has worked to maintain communal harmony throughout his life. His death is an immense loss," the minister said.

"The nation will forever remember his contribution to the Liberation War with gratitude," Humayun said.

The members of the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association also mourned the departure of the valiant freedom fighter and respected Advisor to their organization, Gen C R Dutta.









Muhammad Musa, Secretary-General of the Association, described him as a distinguished noble man of the highest integrity and bravery. He was someone to whom other Freedom Fighter felt honoured to salute, an inspiration and a national hero.

In a message of condolence, Musa said, "As the War Correspondent of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in 1971, I had the opportunity to work with the Sector Commanders and see their heroism. The day he occupied Shalutikor airport in Sylhet which was a great victory for the Freedom Fighters as it ensured less movement of the Pakistan army, on that day he told the area given to me was so large that I couldn't sleep in one place for two nights."



