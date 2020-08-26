Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:11 AM
latest
Home Front Page

CR Dutta no more

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

CR Dutta no more

CR Dutta no more

Major General (retd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta, a sector commander during
Bangladesh's Liberation War, died at a hospital in Florida due to old age complications on Tuesday.
The 93-year-old breathed his last around 9:30am, said General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad Advocate Rana Das Gupta.
CR Dutta left behind two daughters, a son and a host of relatives to mourn his death. He served as the president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.
Quoting his daughter Kabita Das Gupta, Rana said her father fell in their washroom on Friday last and was taken to a hospital.
"CR Dutta's last wish was to bring him back to Bangladesh after his death. We're trying to bring him back through special arrangement as flight operation has been suspended due to the coronavirus situation," said Kabita.
The freedom fighter was awarded 'Bir Uttam' for his gallantry during the Liberation War and went on to serve as the commander of Armed Forces in Rangpur after independence.
Tributes poured in for the war hero. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the obituary.
In a condolence message, the President recalled his contribution to the Liberation War. The war hero was awarded 'Bir Uttam' for his gallantry during the War of Independence.
President Hamid said the nation will remember CR Dutta forever.
In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said the country and the nation will remember his unique contribution in the great Liberation War with gratitude.
Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun,  Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, among others, expressed deep shock, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
"CR Dutta's contribution to the Liberation War will be forever remembered," Kamal said in a message, noting that his passing away is an irreparable loss to the country.
Humayun described the war hero as a "lighthouse of non-communalism.
"He has worked to maintain communal harmony throughout his life. His death is an immense loss," the minister said.
"The nation will forever remember his contribution to the Liberation War with gratitude," Humayun said.
The members of the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association also mourned the departure of the valiant freedom fighter and respected Advisor to their organization, Gen C R Dutta.




Muhammad Musa, Secretary-General of the Association, described him as a distinguished noble man of the highest integrity and bravery. He was someone to whom other Freedom Fighter felt honoured to salute, an inspiration and a national hero.
In a message of condolence, Musa said, "As the War Correspondent of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in 1971, I had the opportunity to work with the Sector Commanders and see their heroism. The day he occupied Shalutikor airport in Sylhet which was a great victory for the Freedom Fighters as it ensured less movement of the Pakistan army, on that day he told the area given to me was so large that I couldn't sleep in one place for two nights."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 death toll crosses 4,000-mark in the country
coronavirus update bangladesh
Trump gets Republican nomination
Boring of second tube likely to begin in Dec
Fresh flood likely next month
CR Dutta no more
No PEC exams this year
Tk 5972.75cr flood losses, and rising


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft