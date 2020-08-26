Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:11 AM
No PEC exams this year

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the government to cancel this year's Primary Education Completion (PEC) Examinations and its equivalent Ebtedayee Education Completion (EEC) examinations
As the exams are cancelled, the school authorities will hold a school-based final examinations if the educational institutions reopen, said the primary and mass education ministry sources.
The government will not provide over one lakh students of primary schools and madrasas talent pool or general scholarship -- supposed to be provided on the basis of the exams.
This for the first time PEC and its equivalent EEC examinations were cancelled after their introduction. PEC examinations were introduced in 2009 and Ebtedayee tests were introduced the next year.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accepted the proposal for cancellation of this year's PEC and equivalent exams, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain said at a briefing on Tuesday at his secretariat office.
If schools are reopened this year, the students may seat for annual exams at their      own institutions, he said.
Primary and Mass Education Senior Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain said the schools will decide on the modalities and question patterns for the school-based exams.
The Primary and Mass Education Ministry on August 19 sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office, seeking the PM's approval to cancel this year's PEC and its equivalent exams.
The move came after Primary and Mass Education Senior Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain and Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Mahbub Hossain held a meeting with the PM's principal secretary and other top officials at the PMO in the second week of August.
The PEC and its equivalent exams for fifth graders are the largest public examinations scheduled for November.
This year, about 3 million students are expected to sit for the PEC exams.




The government closed all educational institutions on March 17 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The closure has been extended to August 31, and it is still uncertain when schools will reopen.


