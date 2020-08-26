Tk 5972.75cr flood losses, and rising



A Laxmipur village under flood water recently. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Floods damaged crops worth about Tk1, 323 crore on 1.58 lakh hectares of land in 37 districts while 5,677-km of road and 14,762 meters of bridges and culverts worth around Tk2,180 crore were damaged in 27 districts.

The information was given in an inter-ministerial meeting held on Tuesday at the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry with its State

Minister Dr Enamul Hauqe in the chair.

Representatives from 23 relevant ministries and divisions attended the meeting and tabled the picture of the damages, according to the ministry officials.

In a briefing after the meeting, Enamur Rahman said the floods of four phases (June 26, July 10, July 19 and August 18) damaged crops, infrastructures, important establishments and livestock and fisheries of worth Tk5972.75 crore.

The government has taken rehabilitation programmes for the flood victims, he said.

The most affected districts of the flood are Kurigram, Jamalpur, Tangail, Gaibandha, Sunamganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Munshiganj.

Other affected districts are Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Sirajganj, Bogura, Sylhet, Rajbari, Manikganj, Faridpur, Netrakona, Naogaon, Dhaka, Kishorganj, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Noakhali, Laksmipur, Natore, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Moulavibazar, Gazipur, Gopalganj and Pabna.

Mainly the houses, crops, shelters, domestic animals, fisheries and cattle projects, educational institutions like schools, colleges and madrasas, telephone towers and hospitals were damaged during the floods, he added.

"The Prime Minister has asked us to rehabilitate the victims who have lost their houses in the floods with new houses. The authorities concerned are working to rehabilitate them with new houses," he said.

They have already been given house building materials and cash incentives for constructing new houses, he said adding that employment generating programmes for the ultra-poor and poor people have also been taken.

They will be given necessary supports under the programmes for their survival.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said flooding had damaged crops, worth about Tk1, 323 crore, on 1.58 lakh hectares of land in 37 districts. The ministry has taken up a Tk17.54 crore rehabilitation programme for 239,631 farmers.

Regarding the Agriculture Ministry programmes, Dr Enamur Rahman said all relevant ministries and divisions had taken several programmes to rehabilitate the people.

As the agriculture sector is one of the most affected sectord, the government has given priority to its revival.

The farmers will be given seeds of different crops, fertilizer and cash support so that they can survive by growing crops on their farmlands, he added.









Dr Enamur Rahman also said to implement the rehabilitation programmes, the JICA had given us around Tk133 crore.

The ministry of health has also taken measures to save the people from the post-flood diseases, he said, adding that the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock had decided to ensure soft loans for the affected farmers so that they can survive from the losses in the floods.



