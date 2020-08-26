

PM to open 100pc power coverage of 31 upazilas on Aug 27

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate two power plants along with 100 percent power supply to 31 upazilas through videoconferencing from

her official Ganabhaban residence at 10:30 am on August 27," Director (Public Relations) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Saiful Hasan Chowdhury told BSS here today.

He said that the Prime Minister will also launch 11 grid sub-stations and six new transmission lines from the same programme.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, will join the function from his ministry office. According to the projects details, the two power plants are: 110 MW power plant of Confidence Power Bogura-1 Ltd. and 113 MW power plant of HF Power Ltd., Noakhali. Sub-stations are Mohasthangar 132/33KV, Rajshahi (North) 132/33KV, Chauddogram 132/33KV, Bhaluka 132/33KV, Benapole 132/33KV and Shariatpur 132/33KV under National Power Transmission Network Development Project, Shyampur 230/132KV under 400/230/132KV Grid Network Development Project, Sherpur 132/33KV and Kurigram 132/33KV under Enhancement of Capacity of Grid Substation and Transmission Line for Rural Electrification Project, Narail 132/33KV under Rural Electrification Project and Rajendrapur 132/33KV under Rajendrapur 132/33KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Grid Sub-station Construction Project. The transmission lines are Patuakhali-(Payra)-Gopalganj 400KV transmission line, Jashor-Benapole 132KV transmission line, Shariatpur-Madaripur 132 transmission line, Tista-Kurigram 132 transmission line, Magura-Narail 132 transmission line and Patuakhali-Payra 230KV transmission line. "The government is moving fast to achieve its goal of generating 24,000 MW power by 2021 and to this end, the premier has given consent to inaugurate the two power plants along with 100 percent electrification coverage of 31 upazilas in 18 districts," Saiful said.

The 31 upazilas which are coming under cent percent power coverage are: Nabinagar, Sarail and Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria district, Faridganj and Kachua in Chandpur, Barura and Muradnagar in Cumilla, Bhanga and Boalmari in Faridpur district, Sadullapur in Gaibandha district, Jhenaidah Sadar in Jhenaidah district, Manikganj Sadar, Daulatpur, Singair and Shibalaya in Manikganj district, Rajnagar in Molvibazar district, Manda, Dhamoirhat and Sapahar in Naogaon district, Domar in Nilphamari district, Begumganj in Noakhali district, Mirzaganj in Patuakhali district, Rajbari sadar, Pangsha and Baliakandi in Rajbari district, Baghmara in Rajshahi district, Satkhira Sadar in Satkhira district, Zakiganj and Osmaninagar in Sylhet district, Raypura in Narsingdi district and Kalkini in Madaripur district.

Senior Public Relations Officer of the ministry Mir Aslam Uddin said the Prime Minister earlier inaugurated 257 upazilas and with the inauguration of 31 upazilas, a total of 288 upazilas will come under cent percent electricity coverage. As many as 97 per cent people have been brought under electricity coverage as the country has now a capacity of producing 23,548MW electricity, he added. -BSS















