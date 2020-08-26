Video
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Attack On FFs, Journos

MP, 25 others sued in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 25: A case has been filed against 26 people, including Banshkhali MP Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, for attack on journalists and freedom fighters in front of Chattogram Press Club on Monday.




Jahir Uddin Babar, a relative of late freedom fighter Ali Ashraf, filed the case, accusing  26 identified and 50-60 unidentified people with Kotwali Police Station on the day, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin.
Banshkhali Municipality Mayor Selimul Haque Chowdhury, MP's personal secretary Md Tajul Islam and assistant personal secretary AKM Mostafizur Rahman Russel are among the accused.
Police arrested AKM Mostafizur Rahman Russel, Baharchhara Union Chairman Tajul Islam's  personal secretary Abul Kalam, Mizanur Rahman Talukder and Enamul Haque of Shekherkhil.
At least 20 people, including 10 journalists and a number of freedom fighters, were injured in an attack by miscreants in front of the press club.



