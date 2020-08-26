Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:11 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Govt pilots 50 projects to develop skilled workforces

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

The government has begun piloting 50 projects to develop skilled workforces towards the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in collaboration with ministries, industries and academies.
The 'Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme' under Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is implementing the projects in association with the Cabinet Division and UNDP Bangladesh.
ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam inaugurated the projects through videoconferencing while addressing an online workshop on occupation-based readiness analysis and competency standard.
Temasek Foundation and Singapore Polytechnic International organized the A2i workshop on Monday night focusing on the skilled workforce for 4IR future.
Future of Work Lab head Asad Uz Zaman presented the concept note of the pilot projects while A2i project director Md Abdul Mannan presided over the session. Singapore Polytechnic Institute General Manager Andrew Tan connected to the session as a special guest.
Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam said the ICT Division has been working to modernise public and private offices following the Digital Bangladesh vision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MP, 25 others sued in Ctg
Govt pilots 50 projects to develop skilled workforces
RPO Amendment   EC Mahbub gives ‘note of dissent’  
Khulna villages flooded as tidal surge damages embankments
Indonesia books 40m coronavirus vaccine doses from Sinovac
Trump tells US voters Biden ‘is your worst nightmare’
Legal notice sent to govt to compensate families of murdered Jashore juveniles
Push for reopening Qawmi madrasa


Latest News
Low quality masks bought to supply to WB funded project, RAB raids
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft