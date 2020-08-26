Govt pilots 50 projects to develop skilled workforces





The 'Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme' under Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is implementing the projects in association with the Cabinet Division and UNDP Bangladesh.

ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam inaugurated the projects through videoconferencing while addressing an online workshop on occupation-based readiness analysis and competency standard.

Temasek Foundation and Singapore Polytechnic International organized the A2i workshop on Monday night focusing on the skilled workforce for 4IR future.

Future of Work Lab head Asad Uz Zaman presented the concept note of the pilot projects while A2i project director Md Abdul Mannan presided over the session. Singapore Polytechnic Institute General Manager Andrew Tan connected to the session as a special guest.

Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam said the ICT Division has been working to modernise public and private offices following the Digital Bangladesh vision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.















